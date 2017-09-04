Windows 10 Fall Creators Update News: More Creative Features to be Introduced Soon

The Windows 10 Fall Creators Update is coming soon, Microsoft has revealed.

Microsoft The new timeline feature of the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update

The tech giant has announced that the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update will go live worldwide on Oct. 17. With automatic updates enabled, users can easily get the latest features and security measures as soon as they are made available.

The update introduces a timeline wherein users can effortlessly scan through previous projects, apps, and other files, whether it was months or years ago.

A new software for video and movie editing will also be introduced. Through Story Remix, Windows users will be able to create photo montages, edit videos, and even add in 3D effects, all with a simple click of a button.

Tech enthusiasts should expect more creative tools to arrive, given that the update is focused on bringing creative experiences to its patrons. With the new Windows Ink, for instance, one will be able to unleash their creativity directly onto PDF files.

The Fall Creators Update is a precursor to the upcoming Mixed Reality headsets from third-party manufacturers.

"With the Fall Creators Update we are introducing some fun, new ways to get creative," Microsoft's executive Vice President for Windows and devices group Terry Myerson announced. "All of this innovation will be brought to life by a range of beautifully designed, and feature rich modern devices available from our hardware partners this holiday."

The first batch of headsets will be available on Oct. 17. Microsoft has teamed up with Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, and Lenovo for these Mixed Reality headsets. ASUS, however, will not be revealing their gear until Spring of 2018.

The Explorer, Lenovo's headset is priced at $350. Acer's headset costs $299, while HP's is priced at $329.

The Windows 10 Fall Creators Update launches on Oct. 17. More of its features should be revealed by then.