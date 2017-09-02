Windows 10 Fall Creators Update Release Date News: Fourth Major Update Coming Oct. 17 [What to Expect]

(PHOTO: Reuters/Shannon Stapleton) A display for the Windows 10 operating system is seen in a store window of the Microsoft store at Roosevelt Field in Garden City, New York, U.S.A.

Officially referred to as the Fall Creators Update, the next major update for Windows 10 will be released on Oct. 17. It serves as the fourth update following the launch of the operating system (OS) a couple of years ago.

Microsoft has been developing this update with users through the Insiders Program so much of what it has to offer have already been detailed.

The Windows 10 Fall Creators Update will improve the overall user experience while adding some new features that users should find helpful.

Microsoft is introducing the new Fluent Design in this update, which adds some subtle design changes that should make for better performance and usability.

Thanks to the Fluent Design, the settings for Cortana are now available from the Settings of the PC while the Action Center got a bit of a makeover for simpler use.

With Windows 10 Fall Creators Update, the volume mixer will now be supported on the Groove Music and Microsoft Edge for better control of the audio.

The major OS update will also include drastic improvements on the Settings menu of Windows 10. It will be doing some rearranging to make it more organized and for users to find the information they need easily by dividing the information into three parts.

The Windows 10 Fall Creators Update is also big on security with the SMBv1 protocol being eliminated from the clean install of OS although the Home and Professional versions get to keep the client software. This change also meant the Computer Browser is being retired.

Some fun changes in the update a new emoji picker so that users can quickly find an emoji in any Windows 10 app. The Microsoft Edge, Redmond's answer to Google Chrome, gets a fresh and more efficient interface.

Ahead of the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update release, Microsoft came out with a new Windows 10 Preview to get rid of some bugs on the desktop and PCs including the one relating to the Windows Defender Security Center and another that causes sudden CPU spikes.