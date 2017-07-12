Windows 10 Mobile Device in the Works, but It Is Not the Microsoft Surface Phone

(Photo: REUTERS/ Mike Blake) The Microsoft logo is shown on the Microsoft Theatre at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 13, 2017.

Microsoft is reportedly working on a brand-new Windows 10 Mobile device, but it is not believed to be the long-rumored Surface Phone.

According to Microsoft watcher and Thurott.com editor-in-chief Brad Sams, the Redmond giant is working on a brand-new "mobile-type" device, which could either be a smartphone or a tablet.

It is, however, believed that a smartphone is more likely since this department is where Microsoft needs to give a refresh on. One thing is for sure though, according to Sams. It is not the mythical Surface Phone that is the subject of this report since the Windows 10 Mobile device in question is not being developed by the Surface division of the company.

Leading the charge in the development of this Windows 10 Mobile device is Alex Kipman, who also spearheaded the HoloLens project. Because of his connection to the project, it is speculated that whatever this product is, it could integrate artificial intelligence (AI).

There is no information on the specifications and features of the Windows 10 Mobile device to work with, but Sams says that it will be premium and expensive.

Softpedia adds that even though the Windows 10 Mobile device is not part of the product series, Microsoft could be adopting the same strategy with Surface line, which involves introducing the device as a premium product and convincing original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to develop the same.

The publication adds that the Windows 10 Mobile device will likely run the software on ARM based on the new Composable Shell or CShell, which works across the PC, mobile and Xbox.

However, the device still runs buggy software at the moment and according to Sams, Microsoft has a long way to go to get it stable.

That being said, the mystery Windows 10 Mobile device is unlikely to see the light of day this year. A 2018 launch is more feasible based on where the company is at in the development process.