Windows 10 News: Early Intel PCs Can't Access or Install Latest Updates

It was recently discovered that some of the earlier released Intel-run PCs were unable to access or install the latest Windows 10 free updates from Microsoft.

Several 2-in-1 PCs powered by Intel Atom Clover Trail chips that first came out with either Windows 7 and Windows 8 versions have not been able to install the Windows 10 Creators Update.

According to Ed Bott's report in ZDNet, there were cases where the Windows 10 Creators Update version 1703 was virtually blocked from being installed on several entry-level 2-in-1 PCs from 2012 through 2014.

When trying to install the said operating system update, affected users were getting the prompt message: "Windows 10 is no longer supported on this PC. Uninstall this app now because it isn't compatible with Windows 10."

However, the message is deemed misleading because there is actually no app that needs to be uninstalled for the Windows 10 Creators Update version 1703 to work. This ultimately means the affected computers will be stuck with the Windows 10 version 1607 update.

Meanwhile, a community forum on Microsoft's website in April actually already discussed that PCs running with Intel Atom Clover Trail processors, such as Atom Z2760, Atom Z2520, Atom Z2560, and Atom Z2580, will face some issues when people try to install the Windows 10 Creators Update on them. This explains why later Windows 10 updates are being blocked.

"Icons and/or text throughout the Windows interface may not appear at all or may appear as solid color blocks on some devices," Microsoft explained.

However, it is also important to note that there has always been an ultimatum set for the flow of free updates and security patches for old PCs that originally had Windows 7 or Windows 8.

Under the "Windows as a Service" guidelines, Microsoft says: "Each Windows 10 feature update will be serviced with quality updates for 18 months from the date of the feature update release." Following that statement, early PCs stuck with Windows 10 version 1607 might stop getting more updates sometime next year.