Windows 10 S Locked to Microsoft's Edge Browser, Search Engine

Windows 10 S is Microsoft's simplified operating system (OS) that will come with the Surface laptop. With this OS, Microsoft aims to make the Surface laptop an alternative to Google's Chromebook line of devices. Notable, however, are the settings for browsing and search as the new OS does not allow users to change the default web browser. The search provider for that browser cannot be changed as well.

MicrosoftA promo image of a Microsoft Surface Laptop running the Windows 10 S

Microsoft provides its own Edge web browser for Windows 10 S, and Bing is its default search provider. Users who would like to use another browser or search engines, however, are out of luck as the OS currently does not allow the default browser or search provider to be changed.

Ars Technica noted that other browsers can also be downloaded, and they are made available on Microsoft's Windows Store. However, other browsers such as Firefox or Opera Mini will have to be launched manually, every time. Windows 10 S does not allow a change in the default browser away from Edge, and web links from other apps will still open in Microsoft's own browser.

That's the case for the web browser, but what about the search provider? While other browsers can use a variety of search engines such as Google or Yahoo, the Edge browser that comes with Windows 10 S is limited to the default, as noted by CNET. According to the Windows 10 S' Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) section, "Microsoft Edge/Internet Explorer search default: Bing and designated regional search providers."

The FAQ section also explains the situation with the Windows 10 S browser options. "Microsoft Edge is the default web browser on Microsoft 10 S. You are able to download another browser that might be available from the Windows Store, but Microsoft Edge will remain the default if, for example, you open an .htm file. Additionally, the default search provider in Microsoft Edge and Internet Explorer cannot be changed," it said. Windows 10 S users who are used to Google or other search providers will have to get used to Bing for the time being.