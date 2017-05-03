Windows 10 S Release Date, Features News: Microsoft Launches Streamlined OS as Answer to Chrome OS

Microsoft has recently unveiled the new lean-and-mean operating system for running classroom PCs- the Windows 10 S — at an event in New York City on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.

(Photo: Reuters/Shannon Stapleton)A Microsoft logo is seen at a pop-up site for the new Windows 10 operating system at Roosevelt Field in Garden City, New York.

According to The Verge, the Windows 10 S is essentially Microsoft's answer to Chrome OS, which is intended to simplify Windows for low-end hardware, particularly in the education market.

During the event, Microsoft stressed the security aspects of this new iteration of Windows.

"Everything that runs on Windows 10 S is downloaded from the Windows Store," Microsoft's Windows and Devices Group chief Terry Myerson said. This includes a full version of the Office suite.

Unlike the Chromebooks, Windows 10 S machines can run the full desktop versions of different apps. However, if a student or educator attempts to download an app that is not from the Windows Store, he or she will get a security warning alert that an app is not "verified." Should they really need to use the particular app, qualified educators and students can switch from Windows 10 S to Windows 10 Professional at no cost.

According a report by USA Today, the Surface laptop will be Microsoft's signature new product for the Windows 10 S. However, various PCs from other industry players like Acer, ASUS, Dell, Fujitsu, HP, Samsung and Toshiba, will also be running the latest version of the operating system, which starts at $189.

These education PCs will also come with a free one-year subscription to "Minecraft: Education Edition." Educators can also run the Windows 10 S for free if they already have a Windows 10 Professional.

Like the Windows 10 Pro, the Windows 10 S also supports Windows Update for Business, which allows administrators to select deployment schedules for feature updates and to defer normal quality updates for up to 30 days. Windows 10 S PCs are also fully manageable when utilizing a mobile device management software, including Microsoft Intune.

All schools currently running Windows 10 Pro can receive a free update to Windows 10 S.