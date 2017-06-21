Windows 10 S Review: Pros and Cons of Microsoft's New Operating System

Ever seeking to improve its products, Microsoft introduced its newest operating system, the Windows 10 S. Specifically designed for the target market of the Surface Laptop, the operating system has its own pros and cons.

Microsoft official websiteWindows 10 S, said to be the fastest among the OSs released

Microsoft's current mission is to be more consumer-oriented. This entails a lot of things, but the tech giant has decided to focus on giving its college student fans a laptop that will fit their hectic schedule. As a student, one has to strike a balance between social life and their responsibilities. Microsoft's Surface Laptop is marketed as a device that can help them to do just that.

Its new flagship product operates with the Windows 10 S. Microsoft has said that it was made with the goal of having an operating system that is simple to use, secure, and offers the kind of speed that would match a student's life in both work and play. Although that sounds nice, there are a few things about it that reviewers found iffy.

In an in-depth review by The Guardian, the Windows 10 S is indeed the fastest among the other operating systems released thus far. It had no problem keeping up with constant closing and opening of apps, as well as retaining the battery life at full use. However, the one thing that struck the most is that the Windows 10 S is more than a little closed off. Users can only download apps from the Windows Store, and, yes, in that sense it is secure. But the problem is, Windows Store is in dire need of adding more apps as it does not even offer Firefox or Google Chrome.

The Windows 10 S is locked to Microsoft internet browsing app, the Edge. For that reason alone, many took the option of upgrading to Windows 10 Pro. Ars Technica opines that although the operating system is great for students, they would also have to be willing to play by the constraints of Windows 10 S. If not, then users will most likely upgrade to the Pro version almost immediately. For a limited time, the upgrade will be free. By next year, Windows 10 Pro will be priced at $50.

In summary, yes, Windows 10 S offers a new experience of Microsoft in that it is faster and more secure. However, users should take note that more than anything, this operating system is similar to being locked down.