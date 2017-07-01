Windows 10 Source Code Leak Reveals Microsoft's Future Plans

REUTERS/Thomas MukoyaPortion of Windows 10 source code leaks online

For tech companies, if there is anything more terrifying than losing important files and codes, it is the leakage of data. When it happens, the public has access to something that the company originally has rights to, and thus, people can tamper on their hard work. In light of this, Microsoft has recently confirmed that some of their Windows 10 source code has been leaked online.

"Our review confirms that these files are actually a portion of the source code from the Shared Source Initiative and is used by OEMs and partners," a Microsoft spokesperson revealed to The Verge via email. There were several reports on the incident, including one that claims that the source code was 32 TB of data, including unreleased plans for Windows 10.

The source code leakage happened on Beta Archive, and the administrator has a few things to say about it. According to Beta Archive owner Andrew Whyman, the folder of the source code only contained 12 releases, each 100 MB in size. This means that contrary to reports, the leaked portion of the source code was only 1.2 GB in size, and is thus too small to represent the entire Windows 10. Furthermore, they have removed it from their site based on their own decision to do so, which is to say that Microsoft did not force anyone to delete the files.

Meanwhile, reports have also focused on one of the things that the leak suggests. Windows 10 may get a new version that specifically caters to workstations or advanced PCs. Features may include workstation mode enhanced performance, resilient file system storage, faster file sharing, and expanded hardware support. Microsoft has yet to officially announce the features, but nonetheless, some of the fans are excited for it.

Other files included in the Windows 10 leak are: Microsoft's Windows 10 Mobile Adaption Kit, some Windows 10 Creators Update builds, and some ARM-based versions of Windows 10.