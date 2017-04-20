Windows 7, 8.1 PCs Running on Next-Gen Processors Can Now Be Updated

There are some PC users who, more or less, prefer the older but simpler design of Windows 7 and 8.1. The problem lies though in the fact that such versions cannot undergo system updates, but one talented techie has found a way to do just that.

For those who don't wish to jump on the Windows 10 bandwagon, there already exists a solution.

GitHub user Zeffy was able to find out a way to still update older versions without the need to jump on the Windows 10 bandwagon. In other words, what he discovered is a way to stop Microsoft's central processing unit (CPU) detection so Windows 7 or 8.1 users can still get security updates as usual.

What Zeffy did, for the benefit of both technophiles and average users alike, was to release an all-in-one patch. "There is now only one script which includes all the various .xdelta files for patching different versions of wuaueng.dll on Windows 7 and 8.1 (x64 and x86), and it will figure out which one to use automatically," he explained.

This allows users of the abovementioned versions to still get updates on their PCs. He did provide a parting reminder to everyone using the patch.

"Please note: I have only tested this on Windows 7 x64 and a Windows 8.1 x64 virtual machine. If you want to try the patch out, please create a system restore point first, or use it in a VM. Always be very careful when you are modifying system files!"

"Also note that this patch will not magically make updates work that are truly incompatible with next-gen CPUs. Though I haven't heard of any such updates yet, it is still worth mentioning."

It can be recalled that Windows has stopped issuing updates to versions older than Windows 10 who have seventh-generation processors such as Kaby Lake and AMD Ryzen, giving users an error. With this simple patch, those who prefer Windows 7 and 8.1 can continue enjoying it and still get updates.