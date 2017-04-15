Windows Vista Support Ends: What's Next for Users?

Microsoft has announced earlier that support for Windows Vista will officially end on April 11, 2017. Now that the date has come and passed, the operating system (OS) follows Windows XP and others before them as Vista is finally relegated as obsolete. Users still on Windows Vista will have to consider moving on to newer versions of Windows to remain secure.

(Photo: REUTERS/BOGDAN CRISTEL)The Microsoft logo is seen at their offices in Bucharest March 20, 2013.

After more than a decade since Windows Vista was first released, Microsoft is now officially ending support for the old operating system. The demise of the ambitious follow-up to Windows XP has been announced long in advance, and with Microsoft pulling the plug on Windows Vista, users of the OS will no longer receive updates or support of any kind.

Users still using Vista on their computers should think about moving on to more recent Windows versions, and not only for the security updates. Windows Vista started a lot of ideas that will find its way to Windows 8 and Windows 10, but for better or for worse, the OS failed to live up to expectations, as recalled by IGN.

Vista, or Longhorn as it was once known, was supposed to be a revolution for the PC. The proposed features for the new OS eventually became too big for its ambitions, and Microsoft was forced to give up on a lot of them to ship a half-baked system whose features are both too late and too early at the time, as explained by The Verge.

The Vista Aero glass design was impressive in its time, and proved that Microsoft can do better than another iteration of the Windows XP paradigm. Unfortunately, a lot of features were crammed in and became too heavy for mainstream computer specs at the time. The sidebar widget, flip 3D task switcher and the elaborate animation would prove too much for PCs back then. It got to the point that Microsoft had to add a "Vista Ready" badge for computers that will be able to provide decent support for the new OS.