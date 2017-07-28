'Winds of Winter' Release Date News: George R.R. Martin Says There Could Be Two 'Westeros Books' Launched Next Year

REUTERS/Robert Galbraith George R.R. Martin is working on a ton of TV projects with HBO while still completing his "Game of Thrones" novels.

Best-selling author George R.R. Martin sounded hopeful in a recent LiveJournal post when he said he could be releasing as many as two "Westeros books" in 2018.

However, before fans get much of their hopes up, Martin also said at the end of the post: "A boy can dream..."

Martin's LiveJournal page is his way of communicating with his fans. Through it, he also occasionally drops updates on the progress he is making in writing the highly anticipated "Winds of Winter." The book is the penultimate installment of his "A Song of Ice and Fire" saga, which one of HBO's phenomenal series, "Game of Thrones," is based on.

"Winds of Winter" was supposedly the reference material for the previous and current installments of "Game of Thrones" seasons 6 and 7, respectively.

In a recent LiveJournal post, Martin reiterated that he is "still working on" the "Winds of Winter" and said: "I am still months away (how many? good question), I still have good days and bad days, and that's all I care to say."

His post also implied that he is working on the first installment of a new saga tackling the events that happened before "A Song of Ice and Fire." Martin titled the prequel literary series "Fire and Blood." He appears to be more certain on the timeframe of this project and said: "It's likely that we will get the first volume of FIRE AND BLOOD out in late 2018 or early 2019."

However, Martin is still uncertain which of "Winds of Winter" or the first volume of "Fire and Blood" will hit the shelves first in 2018. He added: "But I do think you will have a Westeros book from me in 2018... and who knows, maybe two."

Martin also criticized reports that claim he has already finished writing "Winds of Winter" but has decided not to release it yet, while others say he has "no pages" at all.

The book in question's predecessor, "A Dance with Dragons," was released in the United States in July 2011 or over six years ago.

The "A Song of Ice and Fire" series will end with the seventh book titled "A Dream of Spring."