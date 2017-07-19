'Winds of Winter' Release Date Rumors: Fans Spot Clues From Author's Online Posts to Speculate on Novel's Possible Launch

REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON George R.R. Martin, author of the "A Song of Ice and Fire" saga.

Despite not receiving any official detail on the release of the "Winds of Winter" novel, fans of George R.R. Martin cannot help but look at several clues as they speculate that the much-awaited book could be close to being launched.

Taking clues from Martin's recent posts on his web journal called "Not A Blog," fans found new reasons to hope that the "Winds of Winter" book might hit store shelves before the year ends.

Redditor BryndenBFish, known for avidly tracking clues on the possible release date of "Winds of Winter," took note of Martin's "Binging" post and gave emphasis to its opening sentence that read: "I've been working so much of late that I have fallen way behind in my reading."

BryndenBFish then said on Twitter, "Guys, dare I ask it, but is the long night almost over?" He also suggested that Martin's "pleased" mood for the said LiveJournal post could be a hint that the best-selling author is close to finishing the book.

More recently, other fans on Reddit noticed Martin's new LiveJournal post which they deemed "odd." The said LiveJournal entry was titled "Alas, Valyria" and it only contained an illustration of the old city of Valyria with several dragons flying over its towers.

Martin captioned it: "Alas, alas, that great city Valyria, that mighty city! for in one hour is thy judgment come." Fans quickly learned that the words were actually similar to how the Bible once referred to "the mighty city of Babylon" in Revelation 18:10.

Redditor REPTARcommaBRO then dissected the possible clues and pointed out that Revelation is the 22nd book in the New Testament. When that detail is combined with chapter 18 and verse 10, fans say Martin might have subtly revealed an Oct. 18, 2022 release date

However, note that the cities of Babylon and Valyria went through a similar fate, and the Revelation 18:10 passage could be nothing but Martin's way of describing Valyria and the illustration he shared.

Meanwhile, other reports were also trying to search for clues on the release date of the "Winds of Winter." It was noted that "Game of Thrones" star Liam Cunningham had previously said that "there's going to be a launch and something special" that will coincide with the show's season 7 premiere. The report associated it with the possible "Winds of Winter" announcement.

However, even though "Game of Thrones" season 7 has already premiered worldwide last Sunday, the launch date of "Winds of Winter" is still a mystery.