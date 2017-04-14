Winnipeg Jets NHL Trade and Roster Rumors 2017: Toby Enström Wants to Stay With the Jets

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Lisa Gansky)

Swedish defenceman Toby Enström could always ask the Winnipeg Jets to send him to a contender if he's tired of missing the playoffs year after year (except on the 2014–15 season). But he happens to enjoy playing there and he doesn't want to leave the team.

Enström spoke to the media after he was done with the season-ending exit interviews and he was asked directly if management had spoken with him about the possibility of waiving his no-movement clause. Well, Enström said they didn't discuss that at all and he seemed to be quite content with their achievements this season.

"You know, I've been in this franchise for 10 years and I'm happy here and I'm excited to see where this team is going. I said earlier this is a team I believe should be in the playoffs, and I'm proud every night I get to put this jersey on," Enström said, according to the Winnipeg Sun.

Enström would be exposed in the expansion draft if he waives his no-movement clause and this could give the Jets the option to protect somebody else.

"Should Enström waive his rights, Winnipeg would be in a position to protect seven forwards instead. The organization, which is well-stocked with good forwards, would otherwise be vulnerable to losing a player they desperately want to keep," the Winnipeg Free Press' Mike Sawatzky said in his report.

The expansion draft to fill the roster of the Vegas Golden Knights will take place in June, so the Jets will have a couple of months to decide what they want to do.

Meanwhile, CBC.ca's Judy Owen has reported that the Jets are expected to give general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff and head coach Paul Maurice contract extensions in the offseason. The Jets ended the season on a high note by winning seven straight games and the two should continue to oversee the team while they turn things around.