'WipEout: Omega Collection' Is Number One on the U.K. Charts

It has been 22 long years since the first "WipEout" game was released and now, several installments after, the series has finally achieved its first number one spot on the U.K. charts with the release of "WipEout: Omega Collection." What makes this achievement even more special is that it is basically a collection of old games re-mastered for the PlayStation 4, a new-generation console.

Sony Studio Liverpool, the creators of the much-loved racing game franchise, has been closed for about five years now, but that doesn't mean that the WipEout series has been forgotten. In fact, Sony kept the series, compiled all of its games and re-mastered it for the PS4 so that the loyal fans of the game could once again get the chance to play it on a newer console and so that the younger generation could be introduced to the iconic racing game.

The "WipEout" series has been exceptionally popular in Europe and is one of the games that made the PS1 so successful. However, in terms of sales, the franchise has always sold more in the U.S.

With "WipEout: Omega Collection" taking the number one spot on the U.K. charts, sending last week's leading entry, "Tekken 7," to number two. But aside from the "WipEout: Omega Collection," another racing game has made its debut on the U.K. charts. "Dirt 4," the 12th installment in the Colin Mcrae Rally Series, places third on the U.K. charts. "The Morrowind Expansion" for the "Elder Scrolls Online" is another new entry and seated itself at number nine, Eurogamer reports.

"Horizon Zero Dawn" took the fourth spot, "Grand Theft Auto V" took the fifth place while "Overwatch" is placed at number six. Finally, "FIFA 17," "Injustice 2" and "Dishonored 2" took the seventh, eighth and 10th places, respectively.