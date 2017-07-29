'Wolfenstein 2' Release Date: DLC With Three New Characters, Season Pass Detailed

(Photo: Bethesda Game Studios) A promotional image for "Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus."

"Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus" is getting a trio of downloadable content (DLC) collectively called "The Freedom Chronicles" headlined by three characters that gamers will be able to play as.

Like game protagonist B.J. Blazkowicz, all the characters that gamers will meet in the "Wolfenstein 2" DLCs make their own efforts to put an end to the Nazi's reign of terror in America.

The first of the three DLCs is called "The Adventures of Gunslinger Joe," in which players will take on the role of former professional quarterback Joseph Stallion.

In this "Wolfenstein 2" DLC, gamers get to "smash through Nazi hordes from the ruins of Chicago to the vastness of space." Polygon believes he could be a spin on the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) dictator Joseph Stalin.

The next DLC pack is called "The Diaries of Agent Silent Death," which follows Jessica Valiant, a former Office of Strategic Services (OSS) agent and assassin as she infiltrates Nazi bunkers in California and ultimately gets to the bottom of the Operation San Andreas.

The third "Wolfenstein 2" DLC is called "The Amazing Deeds of Captain Wilkins," which centers on the Captain Gerald Wilkins described the "US Army's renowned hero." He is sent to Alaska, which is controlled by the Nazi, to put an end to the Operation Black Sun.

All three DLCs will be sold separately but the pricing is yet to be revealed. They will also be available on the game's Season Pass priced at $24.99. There is no word, however, when it will be released as well as in the individual launch dates for the content packs.

Announcing the Season Pass for #Wolf2, bringing even more content to the game with The Freedom Chronicles DLC. https://t.co/sFP8Gb7fyP pic.twitter.com/1IzOtEXrhN — Wolfenstein (@wolfenstein) July 27, 2017

Joseph Stallion, Jessica Valiant and Captain Gerald Wilkins will also appear in a prequel mission called "Episode Zero," which will be available for free to those who preorder "Wolfenstein 2" or buy the Season Pass. It is unknown at the moment if the characters will find their way to the main campaign to battle alongside Blazkowicz.

"Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus" will be out Oct. 14 to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.