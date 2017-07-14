'Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus' News: Everything to Know and What to Expect

Steam official website "Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus" to come out later this year

Known for bringing titles like "Skyrim" and "Fallout 4" to the gaming world, Bethesda Softworks has released a new trailer for the highly anticipated "Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus." Developed by MachineGames, it will be released later this year. In the meantime, here is everything to know about "Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus."

As the sequel to "The New Order," "The New Colossus" continues on to the twisted game show, "German... Or Else!" The goal of the developers was to emulate how the Nazis would incorporate their attitudes to the American pop culture. The TV show asks the contestants to get the German translation of a specific word right. If they get it wrong, they are thrown into a new program that seeks to re-educate them about the German ways. On the other hand, if they get it right, players win prizes.

"Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus" was first featured during this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3). The debut trailer was broken down by Game Spot and pinpointed a few things to expect from the upcoming sequel. First and foremost, players will again take the role of BJ Blazcowikz, whose love interest was also featured in the trailer. Anya is pregnant with twins, but that does not really stop her from killing someone to defend herself. Nazi officer Frau Engel also makes a comeback as well as insane robotics.

Aside from the characters are the storyline, "Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus" also features a new suit for the protagonist, different weapon skills, and more. With everything that is known so far about the sequel, fans are expecting to have a blast as soon as it is released for their respective consoles. It also helps that publishing company Dark Horse has also announced that it will be making a 184-page art book for "Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus." It will be released on Nov. 7.

"Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus" will be released on Oct. 27.