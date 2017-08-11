'Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus' News: New Trailer Features Chocolate and a Little Bit of Gameplay

Steam official website "Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus" releases new trailer

This year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) was a huge success for game developers as well as for the entire gaming community. One of the biggest reveals was "Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus," and recent reports reveal that the team of developers behind the game title has released a new trailer that features not the gameplay but the dangers of chocolate and having a big brother.

If that sounds intriguing, then fans would be thrilled to know that it is exactly what the trailer is about. Considering that it is a first-person shooter video game, the general expectation was for the developers to showcase new guns, movements, maps, or even new skills. However, the trailer proves to be reminiscent of how it was revealed at E3, where Bethesda Softworks chose to compile videos of a game show-like appearance, which was hilariously titled "German or Else!" The trailer at that time focused on how the Nazis will be stricter on their questions and anyone who may not be able to answer will be sent back to camp.

This time, reports reveal that the newest "Wolfesntein 2: The New Colossus" trailer features a naughty child who is bound to stuff his mouth with chocolates. And while he is almost always free to do so, his big brother, Dale, is a willing collaborator of the Nazi regime who is bound to tell on him to the authorities. Some gameplay does emerge by the last few seconds of the video.

Although the trailer may not be what anyone had been expecting for "Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus," some fans were properly amused, while the attentions of others were effectively caught. It showcases the developers' efforts in story-building as well as giving the gaming community something to talk about.

"Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus" is set to be released on Oct. 27.