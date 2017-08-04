'Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus' Gameplay Video Teaser Shows Protagonist Fighting Nazis While in a Wheelchair

YouTube/Bethesda Softworks Still from the gameplay walkthrough video for "Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus."

Bethesda Softworks has recently released a 20-minute gameplay video of the upcoming game "Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus" where protagonist BJ Blazkowicz is going through a wave of Nazi soldiers while in a wheelchair.

Fans of the game will recall that the protagonist, referred to as Terror-Billy by his adversaries, sustained fatal injuries by the end of the first game.

In the newest gameplay walkthrough from Bethesda, which is titled "The Reunion," fans found Blazkowicz waking up for the first time in five months. As soon as he was awake, he heard gunshots from Nazi soldiers who were able to find him in a submarine hospital.

However, Blazkowicz was not yet strong enough to walk so he used a wheelchair that was conveniently placed near his bed. Armed with a rifle, the protagonist wheeled through the halls of the submarine while also killing as many Nazi soldiers as he could.

He later on found the Resistance's doctor, Seth, who advised against him leaving the place, but Blazkowicz was insistent.

The video showed that the first mission for players of "Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus" is to escape the submarine alive and while in a wheelchair as Blazkowicz. The mission is not just about gunning down enemies since it appears that players will also need a lot of good timing to get on and off elevators.

After going through enemies and tricky booby traps, Blazkowicz and his wife Anya were reunited. Seth led them outside to where other members of the Resistance were presumably manning the fort.

The vicious Obergruppenführer Irene Engel then came out of a ship and she had taken several wounded members of the Resistance as hostages to coerce Blazkowicz to surrender.

At the latter part of the video, Blazkowicz wheeled his way to the Nazi guards to surrender. Irene Engel then made fun of him as she tortured other hostaged members of the Resistance.

The walkthrough video ended with a cliffhanger where Irene Engel bullied her daughter, Sigrun, to killing a member of the Resistance. But before fans could see if Sigrun listened to her mother, the video suddenly cut to the closing frames.

"Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus" will be released on Oct. 27.