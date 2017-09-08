'Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus' New Gameplay Video Reveals Heavy Nazi Themes

Facebook/BethesdaSoftworks "Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus" will be available this October.

Machine Games has released a brand new trailer of its upcoming first-person shooter action-adventure video game, "Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus."

According to Gaming Bolt, the promo shows how the sequel to the 2014 "Wolfenstein: The New Order" continues to echo the "style and flair" that made Bethesda's Fallout series popular. Game producers Jerk Gustafson and Jens Matthies personally led the players into the game's historical world, where they described how cities like New Orleans and Roswell were faring under the strict domination of the Nazi. "The New Colossus" is set to be released later this year, but many gamers are already looking forward to experiencing how diverse it is compared to "The New Order."

Just like the prequel, "The New Colossus" will dwell extensively on the Nazi regime's twisted ideology. Matthies told PCGamesN that they were inspired by movies like "Inglorious Basterds" and "Django Unchained." He also praised game developer Bethesda Softworks for giving them the creative leeway to do what they wanted with "The New Colossus." Matthies also spoke about the challenge of making a game about the Nazi theme in the current political climate. While they have the option to just sidestep and "cartoonify" the heavy theme, they chose not to. "The New Colossus," he said, would be political as always.

"We just focus on trying to make the best possible game that we can and things happen around us, but that doesn't really matter to the game itself. I think it's all about what the game is about and what the creative goals are. To us, this is our artform. We spend so much time making the game, thinking about everything that's in the game, so we want it to be a timeless work of art. So that's what we're going for," Matthies said.

"Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus" will launch for PS4, Xbox One, and PC on Oct. 27.