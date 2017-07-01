'Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus' News: What to Expect From the Game's Opening Sequences

From what has been shown of "Wolfenstein II: The New Order" so far, people have likely picked up on its intent to provide hours upon hours of explosive gameplay. After all, players are assuming control of BJ Blazkowicz, a soldier driven to wipe away the frightening face of evil from the world. However, things are not going to be easy, even right from the start.

Bethesda'Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus' is due out on Oct. 27

That is because instead of giving players access to super soldier Blazkowicz right away, the start of this upcoming game opts to provide people with a different kind of experience.

In a recent post, FANDOM went into how things get started in "Wolfenstein" and painted a picture of a still vulnerable Blazkowicz being forced to face up to a nearly impossible task.

At the start of the game, Blazkowicz is not quite himself yet since his body is still reeling from the effects of the last brutal battle he took part in.

The protagonist requires a wheelchair to move around, and this factors prominently into how the opening sequences of "Wolfenstein II" play out.

Players will need to somehow guide Blazkowicz through the different opening sections and they will also have to fight using only lightweight weapons. Furthermore, players also have to deal with degenerating health brought about by the protagonist's still not fully healed wounds acting up.

The opening sequences sound like they will keep players on their toes, given the state of the character they are controlling.

Should players manage to get through the opening sections of this new game, they can then look forward to gaining access to more complex weapons designed to turn Blazkowicz into one heck of a fearsome fighter for freedom. Several high-tech weapons will be made available and the more conventional submachine guns and pistols are included too. Players can also dual-wield their guns in this game.

Players will get a better sense of what it is like to be BJ Blazkowicz as soon as "Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus" is officially released on Oct. 27.