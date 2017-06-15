'Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus' Release Date, News: Bethesda Confirms Sequel; Reignites War vs Nazis in America

Bethesda Softworks has just confirmed that "Wolfenstein II" is in the pipeline and that the war against the Nazis in America will continue.

Bethesda SoftworksPromotional image for "Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus."

"Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus," according to its official website, is set in 1961. However, its version of America is completely different as Nazi rule the country while massive robots stamped with Swastikas roam the streets.

The sequel game follows the story of "Wolfenstein: The New Order" where main protagonist and member of the anti-Nazi Resistance BJ Blazkowicz — called "Terror-Billy" by his enemies — was able to assassinate General Deathshead but subsequently sustained crucial injuries.

However, developers hinted that the success in the predecessor game "The New Order" was "short-lived" as "Nazis maintain their stranglehold on the world" including America.

In the first gameplay preview trailer, Terror-Billy wakes up in a concealed medical facility where he was being treated after the first game's mission. However, he has to start running again as Nazi soldiers have already found where he was hiding.

The main mission in "Wolfenstein II" remains the same — free America from the leadership of the Nazis. Terror-Billy gets more motivation to do so as he and his wife Anya are expecting twins.

Shortly after getting up from the hospital bed, Terror-Billy gets back to work and restarts building an alliance for the Resistance to jumpstart the American Revolution. While some groups are easy to convince, some will initially want to opt out of the danger an armed struggle will bring.

"Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus" highlights the importance of fighting for and alongside allies, friends and loved ones. This called for the return of favorite characters from earlier installments, which include Caroline, Bombate, Set, Max Hass, Fergus and more, while also introducing new allies such as Horton and Grace.

In terms of the weapons that will be introduced in the sequel game, Bethesda said in a statement: "Along the way, BJ will mow down anyone in his path using an awesome arsenal of high-tech weaponry, including the Laserkraftwerk (perfect for disintegrating Nazi goons) or the Dieselkraftwerk (built to blast a bunch of enemies with gas-powered grenades)."

"Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus" will be released on Oct. 27 on Windows PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.