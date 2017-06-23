'Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus' Will Be Set in a Nazi-Controlled America

After teasing "Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus" for quite some time, Bethesda finally confirmed the game at the E3 (Electronic Entertainment Expo) 2017. "The New Colossus" will be the eighth installment of "Wolfenstein" since the release of "Castle Wolfenstein" back in 1981.

Facebook/wolfenstein"The New Colossus" will see the return of William "BJ" Blazkowicz as he travels to a Nazi-controlled America.

The game was given a soft reboot with "The New Order" when it was released back in 2014, and the latest installment will follow this storyline. The game will be set in an alternate timeline where the Nazi has taken over the world. "The New Colossus" will see the return of William "BJ" Blazkowicz as he travels to a Nazi-controlled America to take part in the new resistance. However, it was also revealed that his love interest, Anya, is pregnant with twins and that she doesn't want her children to be raised in a world controlled by the Nazis.

"The New Colossus" will also be following the same gameplay used in "The New Order"; however, it will be more refined and polished than before. You can expect the same violence, stealth and all-out warfare in "The New Colossus." But there are also new features that players will surely enjoy, and one of them is the ability to mix weapons which can be used for "dual wielding." Not only that, commanders will also be able to call in more reinforcements.

Some of the locations used in the game are Roswell, New Mexico, New Orleans and a post-nuclear Manhattan.

According to Gamespot, creative director Jens Matthies said that "The New Colossus" won't be the last game in the series and that the antagonist in the first games — Mecha Hitler — may make a comeback.

"We always envisioned this as a trilogy. If we get to make the third one, once we introduce Mecha Hitler, you can't go up from there," Matthies said during the E3.

So far, a third installment has yet to be announced. "Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus" will be released on Oct. 27, 2017 on the PS4, Xbox One and PC.