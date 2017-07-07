Woman Cleans Donald Trump's Walk Of Fame Star, Starts Viral Meme

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni The star of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is pictured on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California April 5, 2016.

Makenna Greenwald was just taking the time to clean Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star last week; little does she know that her gesture would set off a trend of posing next to different Walk of Fame stars of "MY President."

Since the time he took office, Donald Trump's Walk of Fame star in Hollywood has become a veritable magnet for vandals. Seeing how Trump's star was covered in graffiti, Greenwald stopped for a few minutes to clean off the scribbles, as shown in her photos she posted on Twitter on Thursday, June 29.

"Stopped to clean @realDonaldTrump Hollywood Star. Nothing but respect for MY President. #RaisedRight," she wrote in her caption, giving a mention to the Twitter account of the current President of the United States.

Her post went viral over the weekend, being retweeted more than 55,000 times as of this time. Reactions to her post were mixed, with some defending her actions against those who may have slammed her for her respect for Donald Trump.

Amusingly, her post inspired a slew of similar Twitter posts poking a light jab at her caption. For starters, Twitter user Abbey Rhiannon did her own version of Greenwald's post, posing over the animated character Shrek's Walk of Fame star which she captioned "i picked up the trash around this bc i have nothing but respect for MY president"

Other people on social media followed suit, with users posting over the Walk of Fame stars of other celebrities as their "president," including those of Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Danny Devito, Michael Jackson, Lassie and even Godzilla, as shown in a few of the examples listed by the Huffington Post.

The trend, while mostly meant to be a tongue-in-cheek jab at admirers of the current president Donald Trump, at least led to cleaner sidewalks at the Walk of Fame in Hollywood.