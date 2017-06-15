Woman Shares Her Experience Growing Up in a Religious Cult

Freedom is often taken for granted by many people. What ought to be a basic human right has become a privilege due to the prevalence of repressive societies. Culture, religion and regimes are the primary perpetrators in curtailing freedom and imposing oppressive laws and practices.

Reuters/Jason Reed/FilesBranch Davidian Clive Doyle shows visitors on the 10th anniversary of the tragedy the gravesites where sect members are buried near Waco, Texas in this April 19, 2003 file photo.

One of the most horrible acts perpetrated by cults is the use of the Christian God to justify oppressive practices. Women and children are the most vulnerable victims of twisting the Bible's message that lead to the destruction of their lives. Fortunately, there were enlightened victims who were able to escape abuse.

One of them is Hannah Etinger who wrote about her experiences of being raised in the patriarchal Quiverfull community whose priority and emphasis lie on traditionally family values by following the commandments set forth in the King James' version of the Bible.

The name of the movement itself is derived from Psalm 127, which claims that God blesses a man whose "quiver is full," which is generally supposed to mean his house is full of children. And that's where the cult based its treatment on women – as an instrument to make children.

In the Quiverfull community, men are dominant and women are subservient. They are barred from having an email account and leaving home without permission. From a young age, girls are molded for their ultimate purpose in life which is to find a husband, give him children and serve the household.

Hannah broke free from her shackles when she decided she didn't want to have children. Being the eldest of nine children, she spent her childhood and most of her youth taking care of her younger siblings, an experience she dreaded going through again. She mustered enough resolve to divorce her husband. She is now taking a Master's degree while writing an online blog.