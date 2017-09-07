Woman Trapped in Window After Trying to Retrieve Her Own Poo

A woman was trapped, head-first, in a window while trying to retrieve her own poo. The story was shared on a crowdfunding page started by her date to fund a replacement for the window, which had to be destroyed by responding rescuers to free her.

GoFundMe/Liam Smyth An image shared by Liam Smyth on GoFundMe, as he told his story about why he needed a new window. He pledged excess donations to charity.

Bristol post-graduate student Liam Smyth was on a date with the amateur gymnast, who he met via Tinder. After a pleasant date, the two were ready to get comfortable back at his shared home when the incident happened.

"We'd had a really nice evening," he said. "We'd had a meal at a well-known chicken restaurant, had a few beers and then gone back to mine for a bottle of wine and a film," Smyth recalled via his fundraiser letter, as quoted by BBC.

But first, his date had to use the toilet. That's when the problem started: "It would not flush. I don't know why I did this, but I panicked", she said. "I reached into the toilet bowl, wrapped it in tissue paper, and threw it out of the window," she added, as quoted by Smyth.

Only, her errant throw dropped the mass in a space separated by two double glass windows. Smyth's first thought was to get a hammer to break one of the two double panes to get to the feces. That's when she decided to clamber in, head first, to get her poo back. Halfway through, she got stuck.

"I was starting to grow concerned, so I called the fire brigade and once they had composed themselves, they set to work removing her from the window," Smyth said, recalling the bizarre turn of events that night.

The firemen did what they had to in order to get the woman out unarmed, but Smyth's bathroom window has been destroyed in the process. Avon Fire and Rescue did confirm a call they responded to free a woman trapped in double glazing windows.

Smyth took to GoFundMe to finance the repairs, which would cost £300 to cover. He asked for £200 to offset the rest and got £1,855 in response from people who enjoyed his story.

He says he would send the excess to two charities, one that builds flushing toilets in developing countries, and another to a firefighters' charity.