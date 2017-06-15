Woman Uses 'Strength of the Lord' to Survive Horrific Attack by Large Shark, Which Ripped Off Her Arm

It was a scene straight from "Jaws," the 1975 Steven Spielberg blockbuster movie. But the only thing that's frighteningly different was that it's not fiction—it's for real.

(PHOTO: SCREENSHOT/WSOC TV VIDEO) Tiffany Johnson shows what's left of her right arm after the shark attack as she is interviewed by a TV reporter with her husband James by her side.

Tiffany Johnson, a mother of three from Charlotte, North Carolina, was snorkeling in the Bahamas together with her husband James on June 2 when she was attacked by a huge shark, CBN News reported.

At first, Johnson didn't know that she was about to be eaten alive by the giant sea monster.

"I felt this bump or tug bump on my arm and it didn't hurt. It just felt like I had bumped into something, so I just casually looked to the right to see what I had bumped into," she said.

To her utter horror, she then realized she was "face to face with a shark and he had my whole arm in his mouth."

"He was just staring at me. It was really eerie and surreal," she said.

As her adrenalin kicked in, Johnson felt "the strength of the Lord rose up within me" as she struggled to free herself from the shark's teeth even as the animal bit deeper into her arm.

She said she was initially filled with fear, but this quickly turned into faith.

"And I remember thinking this is not the end for me. I am not going to die here. He's not going to take my life," she told CBN News.

The sea creature then ripped off her arm.

She started screaming. "Help me! Help me, Jesus!"

Her husband, who was in the boat jumped in to rescue her, rushing her to the hospital as they reached the shore.

Looking back, Johnson said it was when she uttered the name "Jesus" that the shark moved away from her and fled. "In the Bible it says that the enemy will flee when we call upon the name of Jesus. And that's exactly what happened" to her, she said.

She said she's only alive now because of God's mercy. "It's just God. There's no other explanation," she told Sky News.

While at the hospital, she said she kept praying for her kids and for the doctors taking care of her. "I even prayed that God would use this for his glory," she said.

For people who still don't believe in miracles, Johnson has this to say: "If you hear this story, from beginning to end...you can't deny God in it."

A GoFundMe page that's already trending has been set up to help the couple.

The Johnson couple are now back in America. Tiffanny has undergone multiple surgeries and is set to have a prosthetic arm.