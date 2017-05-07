Woman Who Underwent Abortion Breaks Down After Seeing Her Dead Baby

Abortion has been and remains to be one of the most controversial issues in the United States. It has polarized American society on the need to protect the sanctity of human life against a woman's right to decide what to do with her body. President Donald Trump himself based his nomination of a Supreme Court justice on the issue.

Reuters/Kevin LamarqueDemonstrators hold signs outside the U.S. Supreme Court as the court is due to issue its first major abortion ruling since 2007 against a backdrop of unremitting divisions among Americans on the issue and a decades-long decline in the rate at which women terminate pregnancies in Washington, U.S. June 27, 2016.

Having a supportive president is a big boost for pro-lifers considering that public opinion on abortion remains favorable. A recent poll reveals that 59 percent of adults agree that abortion should be legal against 37 percent who believe otherwise. It also shows that only 44 percent regard abortion as morally wrong against 19 percent who view it as morally acceptable and 34 percent who don't see it as a moral issue.

Against this dismal data, pro-life organizations continue to push on with their campaign to win more pro-abortion people to their side. The best candidates to win over are individuals involved in the industry who have seen the horrors of taking the life of an innocent baby.

A ministry called "And Then There Were None" claims to have accepted 350 abortion clinic workers who left their jobs and sought help. Abby Johnson, who founded the ministry five years ago, compiled the disturbing experiences of these people into a book entitled "The Walls Are Talking: Abortion Clinic Workers Tell Their Stories."

One such story that was shared in the book was about a patient named Angie who underwent many abortions, it had become a routine exercise. "It's no big thing," she assured the clinic workers. "I've done it eight times before and I have no regrets," she added. True enough, she was calm during the procedure.

After the operation, she made an unusual request if she could see the fetus. When the abortionists presented the pieces of the baby, Angie broke down, locked herself inside the bathroom and became hysterical. "That's a baby," she said. "That was my baby. What did I do?" she went on to say.

The clinic workers failed to calm her, and they had to summon the boyfriend to convince her to get out of the bathroom. The incident prompted the clinic to impose a policy against showing the fetus to the patients. Angie's reaction disturbed the clinic worker who showed her the aborted baby so much that she quit the industry.