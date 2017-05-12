Women Whipped in Bizarre Tribal ceremony to Demonstrate Dedication to Their Men

In this day and age, there are some extremely weird rituals that are still alive in the far corners of the world. Taken out of their cultural context, these traditions may be considered bizarre, unnecessary or absolutely insane, but not to those who believe in them.

Wikimedia Commons/Rod WaddingtonThe Hamar tribe in Turmi, Ethiopia.

One of these rituals is a tribal ceremony called Ukuli Bula, a rite of passage for men wherein women beg to be caned. It is observed by members of the Hamar tribe found in the Lower Omo Valley of Southern Ethiopia. To fulfill this, women willingly submit themselves to be whipped by a male member of their family.

A boy who is about to become a man is signified through this initiation. But instead of the boy, it is the female family members, usually the mother or elder sisters who will undergo pain to signify their love and sacrifice for their brother. The young man whips the women repeatedly until the blood flowed from their back.

Before the torture begins, the women sing to extol the virtues of the young man and declare their love and willingness to be marked by a whip. The women are not allowed to scream during the procedure. After the ceremony, they show off each other's lashes like warriors would proudly wear their battle scars.

"The more abundant and extensive the initiate's scars are, the deeper the girls" affection is to the boy who is about to become a man," French lensman Eric Lafforgue who observed the ritual said. "Totally committed to their initiated sons, the mothers are whipped to blood in order to prove their courage and accompany their sons during the test," he added.

The intensity of the whipping, whether mild or brutal, depends on the young man, but most women prefer elaborate lashes to demonstrate their capacity for love. The ceremony is said to unite the family members as later on, the young men will have to take care of the women he whipped when problems arise in the future.