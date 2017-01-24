'Wonder Woman #15' Comics Plot News: Heroine Goes Insane In New Arc 'The Truth'

One of the favorite heroines in the land of comics who is surely not one to be trifled with, Wonder Woman, will be seen going insane in a new story arc on an upcoming comics issue.

Reports have it that DC Comics will introduce a new story arc called "The Truth" in its upcoming "Wonder Woman #15" issue. However, by the looks of the heroine on the comic book's cover art, it looks like the truth that will be revealed to her will cost the Amazon her sanity.

In the comics' synopsis, it was hinted that Diana Prince, also known as Wonder Woman, will finally see the "full scope" of how her life has been changed. Unfortunately, it was a lot to take in, such that it "has driven her completely insane!"

In another comic strip preview, two staff members of a mental institution can be seen making fun of Diana. One staff member told the other that Diana thinks she is Wonder Woman. The other man responded by saying, "Has anyone explained that if she is, she should be able to leave anytime she'd like?"

Diana can then be seen inside her cell, tucked into a corner and in an obvious bad state.

According to GameSpot, the truth to be tackled in the next issue will probably be about Wonder Woman's trips and visits to her home island.

It can be recalled that in Wonder Woman's past, as she first left her home - the island of Themyscira - she agreed that she could not return. Yet in spite of that strict condition, she vowed to her mother that she would come back for her. In the upcoming comics issue, readers can expect to see how Wonder Woman has been fulfilling that promise. However, the truth behind that could be what will make her go insane.

According to the report, the fierce heroine will likely find out that she was fooled during all the times she thought she was back in Themyscira. To put it simply, she was actually never back in her home island.

Finding the truth and realizing the probable implications of her supposed returns to her home island will likely bring her despair and will cause her to go insane. Wonder Woman can be seen in the cover of "Wonder Woman #15," obviously in a mental institution, and she is expected to remain there for some time.

Greg Rucka wrote "Wonder Woman #15" while the art was crafted by Liam Sharp. Its coloring was done by Laura Martin. It will be out on the stands on Wednesday, Jan. 25.