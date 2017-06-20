'Wonder Woman 2' Cast News, Updates: Who Will Return for the Sequel?

The critical and commercial success of "Wonder Woman" has more than guaranteed a sequel. But which big names will be returning for it?

Facebook/wonderwomanfilm'Wonder Woman' has been both critically and commercially successful.

It is already known that Gal Gadot will reprise her role as Diana Prince, otherwise known as the titular heroine. Director Patty Jenkins, on the other hand, is interested to return, though she has yet to ink a deal with Warner Bros.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jenkins only had a one-picture deal with the entertainment company because she had no prior experience directing a big-budget film. However, with the immense success of "Wonder Woman," Warner Bros. is looking to lock in the director for a sequel. With such a huge credit under her belt, though, it is likely that Jenkins' representatives will be able to ask for a bigger paycheck and more creative control.

As for Chris Pine, who played Diana's love interest, Steve Trevor, there is a huge chance that he will not be reprising his role in the sequel. This is because Trevor perished at the end of "Wonder Woman" after choosing to sacrifice himself for the greater good. However, Jenkins has not completely closed the door on Pine returning.

"All I can say is it was a dilemma," Jenkins told Fandango. "It's something I hope we don't talk about in the public [because] I want people to see, but it's very hard to know which characters will be in the next movie because of the time period, so it's a big question."

On the other hand, Elena Anaya, who played the villainous Dr. Poison, is ready to potentially bring her character back to life. "I'd be so happy to be back, to be able to be evil again. It's so good, it's so fantastic," the Spanish actress told The Verge.

It is too early to have anything be set in stone at this point, though. "Wonder Woman" is still currently in theaters. As of writing, the film has earned a worldwide gross of over $573 million, according to Box Office Mojo.