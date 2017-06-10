'Wonder Woman 2' Cast, Plot Rumors: Here's Why Patty Jenkins Hasn't Signed Up for the Sequel

When the "Wonder Woman" standalone film hit theaters last week, it immediately became a box office hit. The movie has exceeded expectations and has garnered praises from both critics and fans. Many attributed its huge success to none other than its director, Patty Jenkins. Shortly after the film's release, however, news broke that Jenkins would not return for the sequel.

Facebook/Wonder WomanBecause of the impressive box-office showing of "Wonder Woman," fans are already anticipating the confirmation of "Wonder Woman 2."

Since fans were very happy about Jenkins' vision for the film, many hope that she will be the one to direct "Wonder Woman 2" as well. Unfortunately, it looks like Warner Bros. has not yet locked in Jenkins to direct the sequel, and it might have a lot to do with her contract. .

The renowned director has reportedly not yet signed on for a "Wonder Woman" sequel. Aside from that, there is no option in place for the director either. This option would have, by contract, allowed the studio to automatically tap Jenkins to do another movie. According to reports, this option was not set in place in the contract since Jenkins only took the place of Michelle McLaren, who was the original director of "Wonder Woman."

It can be recalled that when Jenkins signed up for Warner Bros., she had only directed one movie under her belt—the 2003 feature titled "Monster." When McLaren abandoned the "Wonder Woman" movie over alleged creative differences, a one-picture-only deal was prepared for Jenkins, which is a standard practice at the studio for directors who take on big-ticket studio films for the first time.

There are speculations that Warner Bros. did not expect that "Wonder Woman" would be such a success, hence Jenkins' contract limitations. According to reports, Warner predicted the film to open to just about $65 million in domestic box office. To their surprise, it had a $103.3 million domestic opening over the past weekend.

"Wonder Woman" is currently playing in theaters worldwide.