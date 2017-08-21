'Wonder Woman 2' Cast Rumors: Charlize Theron to Join the Sequel

Reuters/ Danny Moloshok Actress Charlize Theron might join Gal Gadot in "Wonder Woman 2."

While it remains unclear as to when "Wonder Woman 2" will enter production, it might just usher prized actress Charlize Theron into the world of Diana/Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) for a still unknown role.

As of this writing, it is almost certain that Patty Jenkins is returning to the director's chair for "Wonder Woman 2" as, according to reports, she is about to make a historic deal with Warner Bros. to helm the highly anticipated movie sequel.

With Jenkins at the helm of another "Wonder Woman" movie, it is now speculated that Theron will be a part of its cast. After the actress last teamed up with Jenkins via the critically acclaimed movie "Monster," which earned Theron an Oscar Best Actress trophy, it is now said that there is a possibility for the two to reunite in a new movie project.

"Look I would love to work with her (Jenkins) again. I had such an incredible time. I trusted her from the first time I met her. That's a big thing for an actor, to be able to trust your director that way and she just never disappointed. She's incredible so to see her have this moment, I just feel incredibly happy for her," Theron said during a panel at last month's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC).

As the desire to work with each other is mutual, with Jenkins even describing her earlier work with Theron as a high point in her life, fans are now speculating if the actress will be given a role in "Wonder Woman 2." After all, it has been learned that the Oscar-winning actress had previously been offered to play a role in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), to which "Wonder Woman" belongs, but turned it down due to scheduling issues.

Whether Jenkins and Theron will reunite in "Wonder Woman 2," no one outside the production can really tell for now. However, as the sequel is rumored to feature Cheetah as one of the main antagonists, could Theron land the role of Diana's most famous nemesis?

Fans can only speculate for now.

"Wonder Woman 2" is slated for a December 2019 release.