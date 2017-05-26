'Wonder Woman 2' Cast Rumors: Lynda Carter Has Been in Talks for an Appearance

"Wonder Woman 2" might feature the original Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter. The actress confirmed that she has been in talks to do a cameo in the sequel even though the studio has not made anything official just yet.

Carter said she and "Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins had some discussions about her potential appearance. She is open to the idea of participating in the planned movie sequel especially since she adores both Jenkins and new Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot.

"It really is up to Patty, and if it works in an organic way it'll be great fun and it'll be wonderful to do," Carter told People. "I was so taken with the both of them, and taken with Patty from the beginning when she very first got this film, and we talked on the phone."

Carter was present during the "Wonder Woman" premiere last May with Jenkins and Gadot. She posted a photo of their red carpet moment on Instagram.

Carter was present during the "Wonder Woman" premiere last May with Jenkins and Gadot. She posted a photo of their red carpet moment on Instagram.

The movie premiere was not the first time the two actresses and the director got together though. In October 2016, Carter, Gadot and Jenkins sat at the United Nations panel where Wonder Woman was being honored for female empowerment.

Before Gadot's box-office success as the new Wonder Woman, Carter played the character on television from 1975 to 1979.

Meanwhile, the plot to "Wonder Woman 2" could likely involve a 1980s timeline where the superheroine and her alter ego, Diana Prince, will be in the middle of a cold war between the United States and Russia.

Reports have said that the movie could be a treated as a standalone story despite being a sequel. Chris Pine's Steve Trevor might also return in the sequel but all these remain plans for now as the studio has yet to green light the project.