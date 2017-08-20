'Wonder Woman 2' News, Release Date: Patty Jenkins in Final Talks to Return as Director

REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI 'Wonder Woman' director Patty Jenkins is in final talks to helm its sequel.

"Wonder Woman 2" has already been confirmed and Gal Gadot will be returning to reprise the titular role. Now, it looks like Patty Jenkins is nearing a deal to come back as the director.

Jenkins directed the critically and commercially successful "Wonder Woman" and shattered records along the way. Given that, it would only be reasonable for DC to ask her to return to helm its sequel.

According to an exclusive report from Deadline, Jenkins is apparently in finals negotiations to direct "Wonder Woman 2," with a substantial salary increase to boot. The deal was reportedly drawn out because Jenkins expects to receive the same payday as a male director would be entitled to after a huge box office success.

This deal, when it is closed, will catapult Jenkins to being the highest-paid female director in the industry. And it looks like she is on her way to becoming just that, as a source told the publication that the studio is "confident the deal will be reached soon."

Not much is known about the upcoming sequel and it remains to be seen whether it will be set in a more contemporary time, as opposed to World War I in the first film. So far, Gadot is the only star confirmed to return, though Jenkins has previously toyed with the idea of bringing back Steve Trevor, played by Chris Pine.

As fans may recall, Steve sacrificed his life in order to stop a plane carrying poisonous gas. It was this selfless act that gave Diana the strength to defeat Ares (David Thewlis).

Meanwhile, Elena Anaya, who played Dr. Poison in the first film, has already expressed her desire to return for the sequel. She made it clear that, should she be asked, Anaya would accept the offer in a heartbeat.

"Wonder Woman 2" is slated to premiere on Dec. 13, 2019.