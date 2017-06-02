'Wonder Woman 2' News: Sequel May Be Set in a Different Time Period, Says Director Patty Jenkins

"Wonder Woman" is finally hitting the theaters today, but even before she can prove her box-office worth, there are already speculations on its rumored sequel, including its possible period setting.

Facebook/Gal GadotShown is one of the many posters of "Wonder Woman," which opens today.

Last month, it was projected that "Wonder Woman" would rake in $65 million on its opening weekend. While the projected amount was already decent, there was a sudden change in estimate on how it will perform at the box-office, thanks to the positive reviews on the movie since the embargo was lifted earlier this week. Now, the Gal Gadot-starrer is expected to rake in at least $95 million on its opening weekend.

While it remains to be seen if "Wonder Woman" can live up to its box-office expectations, there are already talks on how its still-to-be-officially announced sequel will pan out. According to reports, it is likely for "Wonder Woman 2" (or whatever it may be officially called eventually) to be set in another time period after the original movie used World War I as its backdrop.

Speculations on the sequel being set in another time period stemmed from "Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins's interview wherein she was asked whether the next adventure of Diana/Wonder Woman (Gadot) will have a time setting different from that of the current movie.

While Jenkins did not categorically say that it will be the case, she admitted that she had thought about it. What is important for Jenkins, though, is for Wonder Woman to be portrayed as an international superhero, hence, she entertains the idea of bringing the female superhero character into America.

There is no denying that a "Wonder Woman" sequel will be another looked-forward-to movie. While it was Zack Snyder, director of "Justice League" (where Wonder Woman will appear once more later this year) who revealed at the special screening of "Wonder Woman" in China that the movie will have a sequel, DC and Warner Bros have yet to officially announce it.

With the movie gaining positive reviews (including from Rotten Tomatoes, which gave it a 93 percent rating) and projected to be a blockbuster, it may just be a matter of weeks before DC and Warner Bros announce "Wonder Woman 2."