'Wonder Woman 2 ' Plot Details: Will '80s Timeline Bring Back Chris Pine?

"Wonder Woman 2" has been recently reported to be set in another timeline. With the franchise not heading into the current one, will actor Chris Pine, who played Steve Trevor, finally make a comeback?

Facebook/Wonder Woman Gal Gadot and Chris Pine in "Wonder Woman"

Wonder Woman has successfully conquered the box office. After becoming a hit, reports have popped up here and there to speculate the sequel's plot. To finally give an answer to all the speculations, news came out saying "Wonder Woman 2" will take place in another past timeline. The sequel to the hit superhero movie has been revealed to be set in the '80s, prior to the adventures of the modern-day DCEU.

According to news, "Wonder Woman 2" will take Diana Prince in the Soviet Union where she fights against the villains in the Cold War.

Aside from providing the possible plot of "Wonder Woman 2," it is also said that the previous production team of the first movie will return, as well as confirming both Patty Jenkins and Geoff Johns working on the script.

However, what really set these new details apart is that they have confirmed that Chris Pine will come back for the sequel. Reports explain that Pine will return to his role as Steve and assist Diana in her fight against her new enemies in "Wonder Woman 2."

During the first movie, Captain Steve Trevor is found by Diana on their island. After taking him and keeping him out of trouble from the rest of the Amazonians, he promises to take her to Ares, dragging her out of her world into the harsh battlefield of World War I. It is here that the two know each other further and become a team to stop their main foe. During the fight with Ares, Trevor makes the hard decision of sacrificing himself, taking bombs with him as they eventually explode into the sky. His death means so much to Diana, for they both came to love each other very much.

Basing on the last scenes of "Wonder Woman," fans have yet to know if or how the captain has escaped his death. Maybe "Wonder Woman 2" might finally give an answer.

So far, there is still no official news about "Wonder Woman 2;" thus, fans of the series will still have to wait for more updates.