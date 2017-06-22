'Wonder Woman 2' Premiere, Latest News: Sequel to Be Another Period Piece; Big-Named Actress to Be Cast as Villainess Cheetah?

After its release to worldwide accolades, the highly successful DC Extended Universe movie "Wonder Woman" may soon be followed up by a sequel.

Reuters/Mario AnzuoniActress Gal Gadot poses at the premiere of "Wonder Woman" in Los Angeles, California U.S., May 25, 2017.

Rumor has it that "Wonder Woman 2" is already in the works, and that DC Films co-head Geoff Johns is currently working on the upcoming movie's treatment with director Patty Jenkins. In an interview with Variety, Johns shared his excitement over working on yet another great movie focusing on the Amazon princess after her expected appearance in the ensemble movie "Justice League," which is due to premiere later this year. The veteran comic writer further claimed that he and Patty have already come up with a cool idea for the sequel.

Toby Emmerich, Warner Bros. Pictures President and CCO, also said in a separate interview with the same media outlet that "Wonder Woman 2" will more likely still be set in the past, chronicling the events in Diana Prince, also known as Wonder Woman's (Gal Gadot) life "somewhere between 1917 and 2017."

ComicBookCast2 has also claimed to have had intel from a source saying that a detailed outline for the highly anticipated sequel has already been written about how far Diana's story will go following a discussion that has allegedly been going on for months, long before the first movie came out.

Additionally, the source allegedly revealed that the sequel would be bringing in Wonder Woman's archenemy, Cheetah, and that the studio plans on casting a big-name actress for the role. Another thing that might cause fans of the first movie some concern is the possibility that Chris Pine, who played Capt. Steve Trevor, Diana's love interest, may not return for the sequel.

And despite being mentioned in interviews, it has not officially been announced yet if Jenkins will be on hand to direct the next "Wonder Woman" movie.

In the meantime, fans can catch Diana and her fellow DC heroes on "Justice League," which has been scheduled for release on Nov. 17. A sequel to the ensemble movie is expected to come out two years later on June 14, 2019.