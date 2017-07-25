'Wonder Woman 2' Release Date, Cast News: Charlize Theron Joins Sequel in Special Role?

The "Wonder Woman" sequel could welcome Charlize Theron in a special role. The "Atomic Blonde" actress hinted that she would like to board the follow-up film and she won't likely hear director Patty Jenkins protesting.

Reuters/Danny Moloshok "Wonder Woman 2" director Patty Jenkins has so much love and respect for Charlize Theron.

Theron and Jenkins worked on the 2003 film "Monster," where the actress earned an Oscar for Best Actress. During the Women Who Kick Ass panel at Comic-Con in San Diego over the weekend, both expressed willingness to work together again.

Jenkins sent a message to acknowledge Theron both as an artist and a person. She also considers working with Theron as one of the high points of her life.

"She's hard, yet soft, tough, yet yielding," Jenkins said of the actress. "It was a wonderful and rare gift and I can't wait to work with my friend again one day."

Theron, on the other hand, said she trusted Jenkins the first time they worked together and she had good experiences on set.

"I would love to work with her again," Theron said.

Theron would have gotten the chance to reunite with Jenkins in the first "Wonder Woman" movie. The actress revealed in another interview that she was asked about a role but she couldn't commit to the project due to scheduling conflict then.

"[Jenkins] did come to me, and at the time I was either working on something or I don't know," Theron relayed. "There was a reason I couldn't do it."

Speculations are that Theron could have been cast in the role of General Antiope, which eventually went to Robin Wright. If she were to join "Wonder Woman 2," will she play another Amazon or will she be a Russian spy, since the sequel will take place in the Cold War during the '80s?

A report from Gossip Cop, however, has debunked rumors that Theron will be in "Wonder Woman 2." The news outlet received word from the actress' rep that she will most definitely be not part of the sequel.