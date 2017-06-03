'Wonder Woman 2' Release Date Rumors: Sequel Currently Not In Development; Patty Jenkins Still Willing to Direct

It has only been a couple of days since the premiere of "Wonder Woman," and yet the fans are already excited for a follow-up film.

While the first "Wonder Woman" film is set during World War I, there are talks that "Wonder Woman 2" could explore different time periods, such as the 1930s or even a present day setting, as previously reported.

However, even if there is indeed a possibility for a sequel to happen, considering how well the current movie is doing in the box office, producer Charles Roven has recently revealed to Cinema Blend a sequel is not currently in development.

"Nothing has been written," he revealed. "We really want to focus on this movie, and I think the result of this movie is going to really define what the future of Wonder Woman is in the movies, other than the fact that you know that she's in Justice League. And we're really happy about that!"

Although Warner Bros. has yet to give a go signal for "Wonder Woman 2," director Patty Jenkins has revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that she is more than ready to direct the sequel, but it may take a while for her to do another big-budget film as she wants to work on a limited television series based on a material written by her husband.

"What I never want to do is start phoning it in and making things just to show that I can keep my foot in the door and do big movies," she told the publication.

"I don't care about that at all. I just want to make great movies. And that could come from any direction. It might be a $10 million movie or it might be $200 million movie."

Meanwhile, the "Wonder Woman" film is currently showing in cinemas worldwide, except in Lebanon, where the film has been banned for the reason that the lead star Gal Gadot is from Israel. The two countries have been in conflict, and according to a report from Entertainment Weekly, Lebanon has a law that prohibits citizens from having anything to do with Israel and its people.