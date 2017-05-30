'Wonder Woman 2' Release Date Rumors: Sequel to Feature Other Time Periods?

"Wonder Woman" has yet to hit theaters in a couple of days, but there are now speculations as to what the sequel will look like.

REUTERS/Mario AnzuoniFeatured in the image is "Wonder Woman" actress Gal Gadot.

While most superhero films are set in the present day, the first solo live-action movie of the female superhero took a different path and is set during World War I. When producer Chuck Roven and director Patty Jenkins spoke to Comic Book in March, they explained why they chose this specific time period for the movie.

"What was unique about World War I, it was the first time that war was fought from a distance," Roven said.

Jenkins explained that it was a unique time period for warfare and women since the rules of society were entirely different from the ones that exist today.

"They had decided to do WWI, and I was like 'Woah, let me think about that.' And then I almost very quickly loved it, because we 've seen World War II so much; there were a lot of misunderstandings at play in WWI — it wasn't clear what was going on. And that's great for her journey," she said.

Now, there are talks that the follow-up film for "Wonder Woman" may be exploring different time periods. Jenkins was recently interviewed by Uproxx and she gave a little bit of information regarding the sequel.

When asked if it will be set in present day or some time in the 1930s, she answered, "I'm definitely planning something more interesting using that period of time. Definitely, it's the plan. I can't say what it is! But it's definitely right in the pocket of what you're talking about."

While this was indeed a vague answer, it sounds like Diana Prince a.k.a. Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) will be seen in a different time, and possibly also in a different place, since Jenkins told Fandango that she wants to bring her to America and wants Wonder Woman to be a "very international superhero" as well.

Meanwhile, the "Justice League" film coming this November will feature the present-day Wonder Woman, alongside Batman (Ben Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), and many more. Gal Gadot debuted as the Amazonian superhero last year in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice."

"Wonder Woman" is set to hit the big screens this Friday, June 2.