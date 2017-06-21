'Wonder Woman 2' Rumors: Cheetah and Circe to Gang Up on Diana?

While DC and Warner Bros. have yet to make an official announcement, it is already strongly speculated that the Gal Gadot-starrer released earlier this month, "Wonder Woman," will have a sequel. In fact, if the recent rumors are to be believed, "Wonder Woman 2" may feature two female antagonists to challenge Diana/Wonder Woman's Amazonian might and power: Cheetah and Circe.

Facebook/Wonder WomanShown is a scene from "Wonder Woman." Rumors claim that "Wonder Woman 2" will feature Diana taking on Circe and the Cheetah.

As of this writing, "Wonder Woman" has already raked in almost $600 million as its global gross. Since its box-office success is undeniable, it is said that it is only a matter of time before DC and Warner Bros. make an announcement on its sequel. However, even before "Wonder Woman 2" was officially announced, rumors claim that the sequel is already a done deal, and it may feature Cheetah and/or Circe as the main antagonists to the DC superheroine.

There is no denying that among the many villains featured in the "Wonder Woman" mythos in the comic books and animated series, Cheetah is one of the most familiar among the fans. While the villain is known for many versions with different alter egos, the most recent featured in the comic books is Barbara Ann Minerva, an archaeologist who became an evil half-woman half-ferocious feline after she was cursed by an ancient totem.

Circe, on the other hand, is another familiar villain inspired by Greek mythology. She possesses powerful magic that she can use to upgrade the powers of Wonder Woman's foes. As Circe has grudge toward the Amazons, it is said that it will not be surprising if she partners with Cheetah to take down Diana in "Wonder Woman 2."

Meanwhile, original Wonder Woman actress Lynda Carter has also said in a recent interview that she is willing to be a part of "Wonder Woman 2" in the event she is offered a decent role. According to TV's quintessential Wonder Woman, she was supposed to be a part of the "Wonder Woman" movie for an undisclosed role, but her prior singing engagement tours got in the way.

Is "Wonder Woman 2" really happening? Will it really feature Cheetah and Circe ganging up on Diana? Will the original Wonder Woman actress be a part of it?

Fans can only hope so for now.