'Wonder Woman 2' Rumors: Doctor Poison Returning for Sequel?

Is the mad half-masked science genius returning for the highly anticipated "Wonder Woman" sequel? [WARNING: "WONDER WOMAN" SPOILERS AHEAD]

Facebook/WonderWomanFeatured in the image is Doctor Poison, played by Elena Anaya.

In the "Wonder Woman" film, which broke major box-office records, the sinister Dr. Maru aka Doctor Poison (Elena Anaya) developed a toxic gas that would kill thousands within minutes. The last time viewers saw the Doctor Poison, the villain was spared by Diana Prince a.k.a. Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) from death and all remnants of her poison gas were destroyed when Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) blew up the plane containing all the vials up in the air.

Anaya recently had an interview with The Verge, wherein she talked about the story behind her character.

"Dr. Maru loves rage and enjoys people's pain. She's creating terrible weapons, and her purpose in life is to kill as many people as possible, and provoke as much pain as possible," she described her villainous role.

After the villains were defeated and the weapons were destroyed, it has remained unknown if Doctor Poison escaped or was captured by the end of the film.

When the publication asked about what she knows about her character's future since Gadot and director Patty Jenkins have already signed for the sequel, she said: "Yes yes yes. But I have no answer for that. As you know, when these movies are made, they ask you basically to marry them for the rest of your life."

With a laugh, she added "I'd be so happy to be back, to be able to be evil again. It's so good, it's so fantastic."

Although "Wonder Woman 2" has not been formally announced yet, the director recently revealed to Entertainment Weekly that the sequel will be set in the U.S. and may explore different time periods.

There are also rumors that the follow-up film will be set in the present day. If the studio pushes through with this idea, it is unclear how Anaya will reprise her role.