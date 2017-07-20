'Wonder Woman 2' Rumors: Sequel to Be Officially Announced at SDCC 2017

Facebook/Wonder Woman Rumors claim that "Wonder Woman 2" will be officially announced at the SDCC 2017.

With the impressive box-office showing of "Wonder Woman," it is said that there is no more stopping its sequel from happening, and its release date may be announced later this week.

As of this writing, "Wonder Woman" has already raked in almost $770 million as its global gross, which is expected to further increase considering that the movie has yet to be shown in Japan. Because the Gal Gadot-starrer is a certified blockbuster, rumors claim that it is already certain that "Wonder Woman 2" is happening, and its release date may be announced later this week at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2017.

It has been learned that Warner Bros. has recently bookmarked Feb. 14 and June 5, 2020 as the release dates for two unnamed DC movies. According to film pundits, it is likely that one of these release dates is reserved for "Wonder Woman 2," which will be helmed anew by Patty Jenkins.

Meanwhile, apart from the rumors claiming that "Wonder Woman 2's" official announcement will be made at this year's SDCC, it is also alleged that the movie sequel will take place in the 1980s with Diana/Wonder Woman taking on the Soviet Union during the Cold War. Earlier rumors also claimed that the movie sequel would feature Cheetah and/or Circe as the main evil forces the Amazonian warrior princess to challenge.

In an interview, original Wonder Woman actress Lynda Carter has also revealed that she is in talks for a possible role in the sequel, which is also an indication that a "Wonder Woman" sequel is, indeed, in the pipeline.

Is "Wonder Woman 2" really happening? Will Jenkins really direct it again? Will it really be set in the 1980s? Who will be the movie's main villain? Will it really be officially announced at the SDCC?

Fans can only speculate and hope for now.