'Wonder Woman 2' Rumors: Sequel to Feature Cheetah Challenging Diana's Amazonian Might and Power?

As "Wonder Woman" continues to make box-office history, rumors about its supposed sequel continue to circulate online. If speculations turn out to be true, the follow-up to the current blockbuster may feature Diana/Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) showing her Amazonian might and power against a female adversary, Cheetah.

Facebook/Wonder WomanShown is a scene from "Wonder Woman." Rumors claim that "Wonder Woman 2" will feature Cheetah as the villain.

There is no denying that DC and Warner Bros have found a gold mine in "Wonder Woman." A little more than a week after it was dropped at the cinemas, the movie has already raked in more than $435 million as its worldwide gross based on the records of Box-Office Mojo.

As it was already rumored that DC and Warner Bros were planning to release a sequel for the movie even before it was released, it is now speculated that there is no stopping "Wonder Woman" from having a sequel. After all, apart from its impressive box-office performance, the movie is also lauded by critics, garnering a 93 percent rating from Rotten Tomatoes.

While DC and Warner Bros have yet to officially announce "Wonder Woman 2," there are already numerous rumors attached to it. According to unofficial reports, DC and Warner Bros have already detailed the plan for the movie, and it will feature one of the most known Wonder Woman adversary from the comic books: Cheetah.

To the uninitiated, Cheetah is one of the most popular villains in Wonder Woman mythos. While the villain has several alter-egos, even including a male assuming the alias, there is no denying that Barbara Ann Minerva is the most identified alter-ego of feline characteristics-possessing villain.

Apart from possibly featuring Cheetah as the villain, Patty Jenkins, "Wonder Woman" director," has also revealed that in the event there will be a sequel, it is likely to have America as its backdrop as it will move away from Europe, which is the setting of the current blockbuster. As "Wonder Woman" is set during the World War 1, Jenkins also said that the sequel may take place in another time period, prompting many to suspect that "Wonder Woman 2" will be a modern-day story to take place in America.

Will "Wonder Woman" really have a sequel? Will it really feature Cheetah as the min villain?

Fans can only hope DC and Warner Bros will make an official announcement soon.