'Wonder Woman 2': Rumors, Speculations, and What Fans Want to See in the Movie Sequel

Facebook/Wonder Woman Rumors claim that "Wonder Woman 2" will employ the Cold War in the 1980s as its backdrop.

While "Wonder Woman" continues to slay box-office records, there are already numerous rumors, speculations, and fan-wishes attached to its announced sequel.

As of this writing, "Wonder Woman" has already raked in $790,606,060 as its worldwide gross, which is expected to further rise as the movie has yet to end its commercial run in theaters and is yet to be released in Japan. While the Gal Gadot-starrer continues to prove its might at the box office, though, many are already looking forward to what its already-announced sequel will offer once it arrives.

Among the many rumors attached to "Wonder Woman 2," though, the one claiming that it will be woven into another historical event has been the loudest. Reportedly, the movie will field Diana/Wonder Woman (Gadot) against the Soviet Union forces during the Cold War in the 1980s.

As the current "Wonder Woman" movie features a supernatural opponent for Diana, Ares (David Thewlis), in the midst of its World War 1 backdrop, it is suspected that "Wonder Woman 2" will also be the same. Apart from her human opponents, it is speculated that it is possible for the sequel to throw some known Wonder Woman nemesis from the comic books or animated series into the mix to challenge the Amazonian Warrior Princess' might and power. Hence, it is said that it is likely for "Wonder Woman 2" to feature Cheetah and/or Circe as the main evil force(s) for Diana to deal with.

Apart from rumors and speculations, fans have also been vocal with what they want to happen in "Wonder Woman 2." Among the many wishes that Wonder Woman fans want to see in the highly anticipated movie sequel, though, a Lynda Carter cameo or role is strongly clamored-for. After all, TV's original and quintessential Wonder Woman has said in an interview with USA Today that she is willing to be a part of the sequel if she is offered a decent role.

As of this writing, though, everything said about "Wonder Woman 2" is nothing more than rumors or speculations. What is certain is that the movie sequel is set to arrive in a little more than two years from now: Dec. 13, 2019.