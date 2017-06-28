'Wonder Woman 2' Updates: Director Excited to Let Diana's Power Further Soar in Sequel

After hinting initially that "Wonder Woman 2" may be set in America, director Patty Jenkins has recently teased that the sequel to the Gal Gadot-starrer will be more fun than the original as she may make Diana's powers further soar.

Facebook/Wonder WomanShown is a scene from "Wonder Woman." Rumors claim that "Wonder Woman 2" may feature Circe and Cheetah teaming up against Diana/Wonder Woman.

DC and Warner Bros. have yet to officially announce the sequel to "Wonder Woman," which, as of this writing, continues to make box office history with its almost $700 million global gross based on the records of Box Office Mojo. As Geoff Johns, co-head of DC Films, has also revealed in an interview with Variety that he and Jenkins are in the process of writing the script for "Wonder Woman 2," it is now believed that the official announcement of the sequel is imminent.

However, even before "Wonder Woman 2" and its release date are officially announced, fans have already been teased with certain things as to what they can expect from the movie. After saying earlier that "Wonder Woman 2" will be set in America, should there really be a sequel, Jenkins hinted anew that it will be a more fun movie as compared to the current blockbuster.

According to the director, now that Diana/Wonder Woman's origin story has been told via the current blockbuster, it will be much easier for her to lead the character into more exciting, supposedly action-packed, adventures.

"There's always a struggle in an origin story to get to the point where that superhero exists, and now I'm dying to just let loose and have a great time with her. Not for the whole movie, but in moments. I'm excited to see her power really soar, and us have a great time having a great Wonder Woman in our world. That's what I'm craving," Jenkins told Buzzfeed recently.

Meanwhile, although the script for "Wonder Woman 2" is yet to be completed, there are already rumors claiming that the movie will feature two of the most known Wonder Woman adversaries in the comic books in various animated series: Cheetah and Circe. Reportedly, the sequel will feature the two female villains teaming up as they challenge Diana's Amazonian might and powers.

TV's quintessential Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter, has also said in an interview with USA Today that she is willing to be a part of the sequel if she is offered a decent role.