'Wonder Woman 2' Updates: Sequel to Be Set in America, Says Director Patty Jenkins

With "Wonder Woman" making wonders at the box office, it is almost certain that a sequel is going to happen. While DC and Warner Bros. have yet to officially announce the follow-up to the current blockbuster, fans can already expect that "Wonder Woman 2" will be set in America once it pushes through.

As of this writing, "Wonder Woman" continues to set box-office records. Originally expected to earn $65 million for its domestic opening weekend, the Gal Gadot-starrer surpassed expectations as it raked in $100. 5 million during the first three days of its opening.

While the record is less than previous DC and Warner Bros movies, such as "Man of Steel," "Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice," and "Suicide Squad," the Patty Jenkins-directed movie is expected to be spared from a sharp box-office decline as experienced by the aforementioned movies because fans and critics alike have praised the movie, with many saying they will watch it again.

Now that "Wonder Woman" is a certified hit, the highest-grossing female-directed movie, it is expected that a sequel is not a far cry at all. While there is still no official announcement, Jenkins has already revealed that, should "Wonder Woman 2" happen, the movie will employ America as its setting and will move away from Europe, which is the setting of the current blockbuster.

"The story will take place in the U.S., which I think is right. She's Wonder Woman. She's got to come to America. It's time," Jenkins told Entertainment Weekly back in April.

While "Wonder Woman 2" may take place in America if ever it gets green-lighted, its would-be time setting remains unclear. As the current "Wonder Woman" is fused with World War I events, some are wondering if "Wonder Woman 2" will still be set in another past period or follow the modern-day adventures of the unquestionably most famous female superhero.

Whatever it may be, one thing is for sure: Fans still want more of Wonder Woman and her heroic adventures.