'Wonder Woman 2' Updates: Sequel to Feature Diana as a Full-Fledged Superhero, Patty Jenkins Says

Facebook/Wonder Woman "Wonder Woman" is officially the highest-grossing DCEU (DC Extended Universe) movie.

"Wonder Woman 2" is not slated to hit the theaters in a little more than two years from now, but fans can already expect that the highly anticipated movie sequel will feature a full-fledged Wonder Woman/Diana (Gal Gadot) as she showcases her Amazonian might and power in another period setting, the '80s.

As of this writing, "Wonder Woman" has raked in $812,639,021 as its worldwide box-office gross based on the records of Box Office Mojo. As the movie was only released in Japan last August 25 (almost three months after it was dropped in Northern America theaters and other parts of the world), the figure is expected to go even higher.

With the movie's success, it was not really surprising why DC and Warner Bros decided to give it a sequel, which is scheduled to hit the theaters in December 2019. While "Wonder Woman 2" has yet to enter its main production, Patty Jenkins, who is presumed to sit on the director's chair once more to tell the story of the world's arguably most famous female superhero, has recently dropped some hints about what fans can expect from the sequel.

"Here's Wonder Woman, and what can she do. It should be a totally different movie, but a grand and now full-blown Wonder Woman in the world," Jenkins told Entertainment Tonight recently.

While Jenkins did not drop any juicy detail on how the story of "Wonder Woman 2," rumors claiming that it will be set in the 1980's, specifically during the cold war, continue to circulate online. As to how Wonder Woman's heroic adventures will be woven into the time setting, fans can only speculate for now.

Apart from the rumors claiming that "Wonder Woman 2" will be set in the '80s, it is also strongly speculated that the movie sequel will feature two of the most famous adversaries of the female superhero in the comic books as the main villains: Cheetah and Circe.

While seeing the two female supervillains ganging up on Wonder Woman is nothing short of exciting, unfortunately, it remains unclear whether it will really be the case as the script for the sequel is not even done yet.