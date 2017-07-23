'Wonder Woman 2' Updates: Warner Bros. Confirms Highly Anticipated Sequel

Facebook/Wonder Woman Warner Bros. has confirmed at the just-concluded San Diego Comic-Con that "Wonder Woman 2" is happening.

After all the teases and unconfirmed reports, Warner Bros. finally officially announced at the just-concluded San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2017 that "Wonder Woman 2" is happening.

At the height of "Wonder Woman's" strong performance at the box office last month, rumors claiming that a sequel to the Gal Gadot-starrer was happening were already loud. Finally, at this year's SDCC, the long-awaited official announcement of "Wonder Woman 2" was finally made.

The announcement of "Wonder Woman 2" happened inside Hall H of the San Diego Convention Center, where the panel for another upcoming DC movie of Warner Bros., "Justice League," took place last Saturday, July 22. As Gadot reprises her Diana Prince/Wonder Woman role in the upcoming movie, she was in attendance at the event, along with "Justice League's" other stars, including Ben Affleck (Batman), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Ezra Miller (The Flash), and Ray Fisher (Cyborg).

While the official announcement of "Wonder Woman 2" was cheered by the fans, it was not a surprise at all. With the movie currently holding the record as the highest-grossing DC Extended Universe (DCEU) movie, beating the 2013 Henry Cavill-starrer "Man of Steel" and last year's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," fans and critics alike already saw a sequel coming.

Despite the announcement, though, Warner Bros. has yet to reveal "Wonder Woman 2's" official release date. However, as it was earlier reported that Warner Bros. has booked two DC movies for a 2020 release, many believe that "Wonder Woman 2" is arriving in three years' time.

Apart from the speculations on the release date of "Wonder Woman 2," there are also unconfirmed reports claiming that the highly anticipated sequel will be set in the 1980s, specifically during the height of the Cold War. Rumors also claim that "Wonder Woman 2" will feature Cheetah and/or Circe as the main villain(s) that Wonder Woman will have to deal with.

As of this writing, though, no one outside DC and Warner Bros. knows how the story of "Wonder Woman 2" will pan out. After all, Geoff John, DC's chief creative officer, has recently revealed that the material for the sequel is far from done.

"I'm working right now on the Wonder Woman 2 script. I just started," Johns told Yahoo Movies ahead of the SDCC.