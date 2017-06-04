'Wonder Woman' Deleted Scenes: Why 'No Man's Land' Scene Was Nearly Cut

The movie "Wonder Woman" has been showing in movie theaters for a few days now, and the internet is teeming with reports, rumors, and reviews about it. And one of the biggest pieces of news that came out recently was how the director of the film almost had to cut one of its most important scenes from it.

Facebook/wonderwomanfilmPromotional picture for the film "Wonder Woman."

Film director Patty Jenkins identified the scene as the one known as "No Man's Land," which showed Diana entering the red zone that separated the British from the German forces on the combat zone. According to Jenkins, she had to prove to the studio executives how important that scene was to prevent it from being cut.

In that particular scenario, Wonder Woman stepped into the danger zone in order to rescue the citizens trapped inside of it. The director revealed that it was in that scene that Diana of Themyscira actually transformed into a superhero.

Jenkins explained that aside from the fact that the scene was her favorite, that was also the most important one in the movie. According to her, the scene was a wonderful victory for her because many of those who saw it found it hard to make sense out of it.

"I think that in superhero movies, they fight other people, they fight villains. So when I started to really hunker in on the significance of No Man's Land, there were a couple people who were deeply confused, wondering, like, 'Well, what's is she going to do? How many bullets can she fight? And I kept saying, 'It's not about that. This is a different scene than that. This is a scene about her becoming Wonder Woman," the director said.

In order to help her co-workers get a grasp of the scene, she storyboarded its sequence and had a spot-on pitch for it. Luckily, DC Entertainment agreed and "No Man's Land" was retained in the movie.

Jenkins had also revealed in a previous interview that while many movies in the DC Extended Universe got alternate cuts, "Wonder Woman" did not have any deleted scenes.

"Wonder Woman" started showing in U.S. movie theaters on June 2.